Bengaluru, The Karnataka government in collaboration with the Association of Bengaluru Animation Industry, will host the seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX 2026, one of the country's largest AVGC-XR conferences and exhibitions, from February 27. Karnataka to host seventh edition of GAFX 2026 from Feb 27

The three-day summit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, along with actor Sudeepa Sanjeev, among other dignitaries.

It will bring together creators, studios, technologists, investors, policymakers, global studios, education leaders and industry bodies from India and abroad, reinforcing Karnataka's position as a leading hub for the AVGC-XR creative technology ecosystem, officials said.

According to a statement, a major highlight of GAFX 2026 will be the first-ever exclusive behind-the-scenes showcase of 'Kantara: Chapter 1', offering audiences and industry professionals a rare look into the making of one of India's most anticipated cinematic projects.

For the first time, GAFX will also present a deep dive into the making of the Oscar-nominated animated short film 'Cardboard' by DNEG Animation, as well as a craft session on the Oscar-nominated feature 'The Lost Bus' by Industrial Light & Magic , it said.

These sessions will be joined by other high-profile behind-the-scenes and making-of presentations, including Deadpool and Wolverine: The Art of Blood and Guts by Framestore and a behind-the-scenes session on Netflix's hit animated show 'Kurukshetra' by HiTech Animation Studios, the statement said.

IT Minister Priyank Kharge said Bengaluru GAFX has emerged as one of the most important platforms for India's AVGC sector, bringing together talent, technology, policy and global opportunity.

The theme for this year 'Evolution Reloaded' reflects Karnataka's belief that the next phase of growth in creative industries will be driven by the convergence of human imagination and deep technology, especially AI and real-time systems, he said.

"Our focus is to move from being only a services powerhouse to becoming a global hub for original IP, next-generation storytelling and immersive innovation, built from Karnataka for the world," he added.

Officials said a major focus of GAFX 2026 will be Artificial Intelligence and its transformative impact on animation, VFX and gaming, with dedicated tracks examining how AI is reshaping creative pipelines.

