Karnataka to spend 100 crore on development of Hampi's Anjanadri Hills

Karnataka has drawn up a ₹100 crore plan to develop the Anjanadri Hills in Hampi, in Anegondi area, news agency ANI reported. This comes after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's order in June for officials to finish acquiring land and commence the development plan for the Anjanadri Hills within a month.

Anjanadri hills are located at Kishkinda in the Koppal district of Karnataka, and the development comes in the middle of CM Bommai's visit to Davangere and Koppal to participate in the Diamond Jubilee of Siddarameshwara Ratha on Monday.

The chief minister was set to hold a meeting with the deputy commissioner of Koppal district in this regard, after a visit to the Anjanadri hills. Bommai is said to have announced the decision to develop the area while reviewing the implementation of the the Anjanadri Hills Comprehensive Development project at a meeting.

The government is set to procure about 60 acres of land for the project, of which about 58 acres is private. Under the project, officials will first build road connectivity to and from the hills and also widen the State Highway from the National Highway to Gangavathi.

Bommai directed officials to develop parking and other amenities for the pilgrims at the foot of the hills.

On his trip, Bommai will also be visiting the Gavisiddeshwara Mutt and grant ₹10 crores to construction a hostel and dining hall for the mutt. Later in the afternoon, he is set to inaugurate a Mother and Children's hospital.

