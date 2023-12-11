Karnataka: Two teachers suspended in Shivamogga over sexual harassment

Bengaluru According to officials, the teacher was accused of sexually harassing female students for the past six months. (HT Archives)

A teacher and the head teacher of a senior government primary school at Soppinakeri village in Shikaripura taluk in Shivamogga district have been suspended on charges of sexual harassment and dereliction of duty, officials said on Sunday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shivamogga deputy director of public instructions Parameshwarappa said, “Following complaints from parents and SDMC (School Development and Management Committee) members, I instructed Shikaripura BEO (block education officer) to conduct a probe into the allegations. The report indicted both teachers as guilty, so I ordered the suspension of both teachers.” He clarified that although the head teacher was not directly involved in the harassment, he attempted to suppress the incident by not reporting it to higher authorities, leading to his suspension.

According to officials, the teacher was accused of sexually harassing female students for the past six months. Concerns about the teacher’s behaviour were raised by parents and members of SDMC, but the head teacher allegedly failed to take any action.

In response to the head teacher’s inaction, SDMC members and the president lodged a complaint with BEO Shashidhar on December 5. The BEO visited the school and collected information from students and parents about the allegations.

The incident was then reported to DDPI Parameshwarappa, who confirmed the sexual harassment allegations against the teacher and the dereliction of duty by the head teacher for failing to address the issue.

A formal complaint was filed at the Shikaripura Rural police station, and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has been informed about the case. The CWC is currently investigating the allegations against the teacher.

“We have received complaints from parents of girl students aged 9 to 12 who were harassed by the teacher. Following a complaint, we have registered a case against the accused under Pocso Act,” said Shikaripura town police inspector N Prashanth. “We have recorded statements of the girls and sent them for medical examinations. Prima facie, the accused were found guilty, and the investigation is going on.”