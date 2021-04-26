Karnataka under curfew from tomorrow night for 2 weeks. Check what's allowed

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced lockdown-like measures in the state for two weeks in another attempt to stem the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). During the lockdown, which will be in place for two weeks starting from Tuesday night, only essential services will be allowed. "Strict measures to control Covid pandemic will be taken. From tomorrow (Tuesday) night till the next 14 days, there will be a close down for the whole state. From 6am to 10 am, essential commodity shops will be open. After 10am, all shops will be closed," Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru after an over two-hour meeting with his cabinet.

The decision is aimed at checking the spread of the infection in the state as it has been consistently reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases for the past few weeks. On Sunday, the state recorded another biggest single-day spike in cases as it reported 34,804 infections which pushed the total caseload in the state to 13.39 lakh, while 143 related fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,426, according to the state’s bulletin. Of the new cases reported, the capital city of Bengaluru alone accounted for 20,733 cases. The active cases in the state stood at 262,162 while the positivity rate stood at 19.70 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.41 per cent, during the same period. On Saturday, the state reported 29,438 new Covid-19 cases. The state is already under a night curfew and weekend lockdown.

What’s allowed?

Only stores selling essential items will remain open for people only from 6am to 10am.

Activities related to manufacturing, agriculture, construction and medical will continue during the period.

Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed during the period.

Interstate transportation of goods will also be allowed during the period.

What’s not allowed?

Garment factories will be prohibited during the period of the lockdown.

Public transportation will also not function during the period.

