Karnataka weather update: IMD issues orange alert for coastal districts

Karnataka saw large bouts of rain on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange and yellow alerts for various parts of the state, forecasting more showers in the coming week.

Waterlogged roads after rain. (HT PHOTO/For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD issued an “Orange” alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, and a “Yellow” alert for Davanagere and Kodagu districts.

READ | Mumbai rain resumes after a day break, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for next 3 days

Parts of North Interior Karnataka witnessed an active southwest monsoon, with rainfall occurring at most places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, the IMD said.

The department also issued a thunderstorm warning over the next 48 hours, saying that lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over the state, with gusty winds of 30 to 50 kmph windspeed expected.

It also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, saying that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 45 kmph - gusting to 55 kmph - is likely to prevail over Karnataka coasts during the next 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Kerala rain: Schools, colleges in Ernakulam, Alappuzha shut today; Class 6 student dies. Top points

For Bengaluru city, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, and surface winds likely to be strong at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Visuals of heavy inundation were posted online after downpour in the Dakshina Kannada district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even as the IMD predicted heavy rain this week, Bengaluru saw a rainfall deficit in June amid a delayed monsoon. The Karnataka capital saw it's driest June in six years, according to a report by the Deccan Herald.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON