Karnataka will act on Maratha reservation as per demand: CM Bommai
Action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission on the demand of the Maratha Community for reservation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.
The Chief Minister, in his address at a function to inaugurate the Maratha Communities Development Corporation and Orientation programme, said the state government is responsive to the demand of the community to include it under Category 2A instead of the present Category 3B. The state government is considering the proposal. Action would be initiated in this regard after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission.
The Chief Minister said that his government is committed to render social justice for various backward communities. The state government has decided to provide a grant of Rs10 crore to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the development of various heritage monuments of great Maratha personalities.
The ideals of great saints like Ramdas, Tukaram and Eknath are eternally relevant, their identity would be preserved, Bommai said.
The Maratha community has a significant presence along the state borders from Karwar to Bidar. Special programmes have been formulated for the development of these border areas. Budgetary provisions have been made for comprehensive development of Gram Panchayats in border areas, Bommai said, according to a press release.
It said the Maratha community has joined Karnataka's mainstream.
"The Maratha Development Corporation has drawn up many welfare programmes for the community from self-employment schemes to all-round development of women. The state government has provided Rs100 cr for these programmes," he said and assured greater allocation if the funds already provided are effectively utilised.
The Chief Minister termed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the evershining star of 5000 year Indian history. The credit of humbling the Mughal dynasty and establishing a strong Hindu empire goes to Shivaji Maharaj, so he enjoys a special place in Indian history, Bommai said.
"The Maratha community has a great history. Prime Minister Modi is leading the country unitedly ahead when the nation is celebrating its 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is our duty to work together to realise PM Modi's mission of making India the world leader. Each community has to contribute in this regard. With this objective former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa established the Maratha Development Corporation," Bommai said.
RPF team finds gun, live cartridges from train running on Katihar-Manihari line
The Railway Protection Force personnel in Katihar recovered a double-barrel gun and 11 live cartridges from a DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) Katihar-Manihari train under Katihar rail section of Northeast Frontier Railway on Tuesday.
PHOTOS | Dump truck that ran over Haryana DSP Surender Singh seized
Visuals of the speeding dump truck that zmowed down Haryana deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh as Surender Singh tried to stop it to investigate the mining mafia were released Wednesday morning by news agency ANI. Surender Singh was run down by the truck late Monday night/early Tuesday morning in the Pachgaon area of Haryana's Nuh district. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Why shouldn't Karnataka get a Dalit chief minister, asks DK Shivakumar
With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for next year, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that the Congress has made chief ministers from almost all communities and therefore a Dalit can also become Chief Minister. Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that 'Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming Chief Minister'.
Female sub-inspector allegedly mowed down by van in Ranchi; driver held
A female sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pickup van under Tupudana police station limits in state capital Ranchi on Wednesday, officials said. Confirming the development, Ranchi superintendent of police (City), Anshuman Kumar, said, “Sandhya Topno was on night patrolling. In the initial investigation, it has been confirmed that the act was deliberate. We have detained the driver and the vehicle has been seized.”
Bengaluru power cuts: July 20, 21, 22; Check list of areas here
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited has proposed more planned power shutdowns in Bengaluru for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, i.e., July 20, 21 and 22, to carry out repair and maintenance works, such as reconductoring work, line maintenance, tree trimming, shifting of electrical utilities, laying cables and master testing, among others. Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. This could stretch till 6:00 p.m. on certain days.
