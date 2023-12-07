Karnataka woman booked for sending hoax bomb threat sms to police to get back at husband

A case was registered against a 32-year-old woman by the city police on Thursday after she sent a hoax threat message to a police officer from her husband's mobile number to take revenge on him for allegedly breaking her cell phone. According to police, the woman's husband broke her mobile phone after he stumbled upon her conversations with men she had befriended online. The woman and her accomplices have been booked under different sections of Indian Penal Code.

This angered the woman. When she told this to her male friend, a Bihar native, he hatched a plan with another common friend to trap the woman's husband. Meanwhile after the woman got another phone, her friend allegedly forwarded a hoax message about a bomb threat to her and suggested that she send it to a senior police officer from her husband's phone.

The woman acted on his suggestion and allegedly forwarded the hoax bomb threat from her husband's phone to the police officer on December 3, claiming that there would be a series of RDX bomb blasts.

Once the message was sent successfully, she allegedly deleted it from his mobile phone, they said. Later, when the woman's husband was detained for questioning, the police turned suspicious and questioned his wife. She then confessed to having sent the message from her husband's phone to seek revenge on him for breaking her phone, they added.

The woman and her accomplices who gave her the idea of sending the threat message have been booked under different sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.