Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Woman dies after getting stung by wasps

Karnataka: Woman dies after getting stung by wasps

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside.

Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside.(HT_PRINT)
Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside.(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A woman died after getting stung by a swarm of wasps at Bantwal in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside. A swarm of wasps in the twigs she had collected stung her.

She ran to a nearby house for first aid from where she was taken to a private hospital in Deralakatte. The woman failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police said. PTI MVG HDA

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out