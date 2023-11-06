Karnataka's Bidar district experiences two low-intensity earthquakes, mild tremors felt

Karnataka’s Bidar district recorded two earthquakes of magnitude 1.9 and 2.1 in the early hours of Monday, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) seismic station. These mild tremors were perceptible within a 25-kilometre radius from the earthquake's epicentre.

Karnataka's Bidar experiences two low-intensity earthquakes, mild tremors felt

The first tremor was felt at Waddankera village in Madargaon Gram Panchayat of Bidar district where a 1.9-magnitude quake was recorded. Two hours later, another tremor with a magnitude of 2.1 was felt at the same location.

Such seismic events are relatively uncommon in this region, and the KSNDMC stated that these earthquakes had very low intensity. In a statement, the KSNDMC reassured the public, saying, “The intensity observed is very low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 kms from the epicenter. These types of earthquakes would not create any harm to the local community as the intensities observed are very low, though there might be local vibrations felt."

“The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone II and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude & intensities observed are very low,” it added.

It's worth noting that India's national capital frequently experiences minor earthquake tremors. Just recently, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Lamidanda area in the Jajarkot district, and tremors were felt in various cities across northern India, including the Delhi-NCR region.

