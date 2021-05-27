Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally goes past 2.5-million mark, daily fatalities continue to remain high

With 24,214 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Karnataka’s total cases went past the 2.5-million mark on Thursday, a bulletin from the state health department showed. Also, fatalities continued to remain high in the state after 476 patients succumbed to their infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 27,405, according to the bulletin. The state had reported 26,811 new cases and 530 deaths on Wednesday.

Active caseload fell by 7,721 cases in the last 24 hours and stood at 402,203 from the 409,924 reported previously. Also, 31,459 people were discharged on the day, taking the total recoveries to 2,094,369 with a recovery rate of 82.97 per cent according to data from the bulletin.

Karnataka emerged as the new hotspot of Covid-19 in the country during the second wave and currently has the highest number of active cases in the country.

Also read | Covid-19: Strict restrictions in Mysuru for 10 days from May 29, relaxation given for 2 days

In the week, the daily new deaths have remained above 500 with the exception of Thursday. Earlier, 530 deaths on Wednesday, 588 deaths on Tuesday and 529 deaths on Monday were reported in the state. Earlier in the past week also, the state witnessed at least over 450 new deaths everyday except on May 21, when 353 people lost their lives.

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban with 12,421 deaths, Mysuru with 1,556 deaths and Ballari with 1,306 deaths have reported more than 1,000 fatalities so far. Bengaluru Urban is also the worst affected district in terms of the active caseload and the total positive cases detected so far.

Meanwhile, medical workers in the state tested 137,643 samples on Thursday, including 29,885 through Rapid Antigen and 107,758 via RT-PCR tests and other methods. So far, 29,198,945 samples have been tested for the disease.

The bulletin also showed that as many as 12,754,056 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state.

Covid-19 related restrictions are currently in place in Karnataka to curb the transmission of Covid-19. Earlier on Wednesday, stricter restrictions were implemented for 10 days in Mysuru district due to the high number of cases reported in the past week.