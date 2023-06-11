Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka's Hubballi airport terminal to be expanded with Rs. 273 crores

Karnataka's Hubballi airport terminal to be expanded with Rs. 273 crores

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 11, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Pralhad Joshi said that the works to expand the airport terminal will begin in the month of January and it will be open for public use in next two years.

The union government has given a green signal for the expansion of Karnataka’s Hubballi airport terminal, announced union minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi on Saturday. He said that the works to expand the airport terminal will begin in the month of January and it will be open for public use in next two years.

Hubballi's airport terminal.
Joshi also said that the new version of terminal will spread over 20, 000 square meters. He tweeted, “I am thankful to PM @NarendraModi ji & Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia ji for approving Rs. 273 crores for expansion of Hubli Airport Terminal. New terminal will be spread over 20,000 sq mt ( Ground+ First Floor). And will be able to handle up to 1400 passengers ( 700 Arrival & 700 Departure) in peak hour.”

He further said that this project will benefit the people of north Karnataka. “This will be a huge boon for North Karnataka passengers. Expansion project is expected to start in January 2024 and is likely to be completed in 2 years,” added Joshi.

Hubballi is an educational hub with students from all over the country, studying in various institutions. Currently, the Hubballi airport operates flights to Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru.

