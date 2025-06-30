Karnataka's 'Kalaburagi rotti' makes it to ‘Mann Ki Baat’; Priyank Kharge, officials react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Kalaburagi’s Jolad Rotti in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address has sparked celebration and political commentary in Karnataka, particularly from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, who hailed the recognition as a win for local women and government-backed entrepreneurship. The Jolad Rotti, a local staple made from jowar (sorghum), has grown into a popular regional brand through targeted initiatives. (X/@PriyankKharge)

Taking to social media platform X, Kharge expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, writing, “The success story of the Kalaburagi Rotti is a testament to how well-directed government schemes can foster entrepreneurship, skill development, and provide women access to markets.”

He went on to describe the millet-based flatbread’s rise to fame as an example of the Congress government's ‘Kaam ki Baat’, a pointed response to BJP leaders who have previously accused Kharge of turning the region into the so-called “Republic of Kalaburagi.”

“The PM, no less, has countered this narrative by highlighting Kalaburagi’s success stories,” Kharge added, crediting the district administration for building a thriving market around the traditional dish.

The Jolad Rotti, a local staple made from jowar (sorghum), has grown into a popular regional brand through targeted initiatives. The online marketplace built to promote Kalaburagi Rotti has created new income avenues for women-led self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner also weighed in, posting on X, “Today, on 29.06.2025, during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji spoke about Kalaburagi’s Jolad Rotti. This is a matter of pride for the district.”

The slogan “Kalaburagi Rotti, the power of millets” has since picked up online, with many celebrating the dish’s journey from humble kitchens to national recognition.

Samad Patel, Joint Director of Agriculture, Kalaburagi, highlighted the tangible impact of the initiative,“I am very happy that the PM spoke about Kalaburagi Roti. Around 1,000 women have found employment through 100 rotti-making machines we provided. Self-help groups are thriving, and women entrepreneurs are growing stronger.”

