Karnataka's Mangaluru woman files complaint against husband for instant Talaq and harassment

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 23, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Mangaluru Police registered a case under sections of the BNS, sections of Dowry Prohibition Act, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

A 23-year-old Mangaluru woman has filed a complaint against her husband accusing him of pronouncing instant talaq and assaulting her, police said on Friday.

Efforts by family members to dissuade her husband from his affairs reportedly failed. On November 8, after her father intervened, he assaulted her again and called her father to his residence, where he pronounced instant talaq and forced her out of the house, the Mangaluru Police said.
According to her complaint, the incident occurred on November 8, when the man allegedly uttered triple talaq after assaulting her.

She also accused her father-in-law of harassment and demanding dowry, a senior police officer said.

The woman who is from Ullal stated that she married her husband on April 20, 2019. At the time of the wedding, her father provided her with 22 gold sovereigns, while her husband received 50,000 to purchase a watch, he said.

Initially, the relationship was amicable, but her husband later developed illicit relationships with other women. When confronted, he allegedly assaulted her, the officer said.

Efforts by family members to dissuade her husband from his affairs reportedly failed. On November 8, after her father intervened, he assaulted her again and called her father to his residence, where he pronounced instant talaq and forced her out of the house, he said.

The complainant further alleged that her father-in-law pressured her to hand over 8 lakh, an investment made in her name by her grandmother.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sections of Dowry Prohibition Act, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Investigations are underway, police said.

