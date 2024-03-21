Kin blame school after girl dies of burn injuries

A six-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries that she received when her clothes caught fire while lighting a lamp at a temple in Tumakur district, the police said on Wednesday. Four teachers have been booked. Four teachers have been booked. (Representational Image)

According to people familiar with the matter, the incident happened on March 13 when the Class 1 student of Melakote government senior primary school had gone to a nearby temple during her lunch break. While lighting a lamp, her clothes caught fire which resulted in her having severe burn injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention and subsequent transfer to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment, she passed away on Tuesday.

Sira circle inspector Shashidhar said, “We have booked four teachers who were present in school on March 13 under IPC Section 304a (causing death by negligence), and an investigation is ongoing,” stated .

Following the mishap, the villagers and parents raised concerns over the school authorities’ failure to keep tab on the victim leaving the school premises unsupervised.

In response to the public outcry, Block Education Officer (BEO) C N Krishnappa said “There was a lapse in supervision that led to the tragic incident. After the incident, we took immediate action. Two permanent teachers have been suspended, and two guest teachers have been dismissed. A departmental inquiry is underway, he said.