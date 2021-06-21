As govt relaxes curbs, KSRTC to operate 3k buses across state from today

Bengaluru The Karnataka government on Sunday said that it will resume inter-district bus services by allowing around 3,000 buses to operate across the state barring Mysuru, which remains under lockdown.

“The government of Karnataka has issued orders relaxing the Covid-19

restrictions imposed in the state except in Mysuru district and has permitted bus

operations with 50% seating capacity. Hence, KSRTC will commence local and

inter-district long route bus operations with effect from 21-06-2021 based on traffic

density and need except in Mysuru district. Initially, it is planned to operate about

3000 buses,” read the statement issued by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday.

The statement comes day ahead of planned lifting of restrictions in most parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru. However, the KSRTC is yet to decide on reopening inter-state services.

“Regarding inter-state operations decision will be taken in the coming days keeping in view the guidelines of the respective states,” the corporation said in a statement.

Karnataka has made three categories of its 30 districts where restrictions will vary.

Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru, will remain under lockdown till at least July 5 and the new guidelines for the state will also remain in force until then before it is reviewed by the BS Yediyurappa-led government.

Most shops in districts classified as Category-I (with Covid-19 positivity rate below 5%) will have most commercial and other businesses stay open from 6 am to 5 pm.

Bengaluru has a positivity rate of 1.91%, according to the BBMP.

Yediyurappa has also allowed the resumption of Bengaluru metro rail services and city bus services.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the city bus service, will resume with operations of around 2000 buses, according to the government.

The buses will operate on major traffic routes of Bengaluru, the BMTC said in a statement on Sunday.

“Vayuvajra services (17 Buses, 117 trips) will be operated from Kempegowda International Airport to Kempegowda Bus Station & Electronic city. Based on passenger volume, services will be increased,” the BMTC said.

It added that the validity of April-2021 ordinary monthly pass is extended upto 08-07-2021 and digital ticketing (QR code based) system will be provided in all buses.

The service timings will be between 6 am to 7 pm.

All crew and passengers will have to wear masks and passengers shall be allowed to board the bus, only if seats are available.