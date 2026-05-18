Bengaluru, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha on Monday directed employees of state-run transport corporations not to join the indefinite strike proposed from May 20, warning of "no work, no pay" action and disciplinary proceedings against absentees. KSRTC warns staff against joining strike, cites ‘no work, no pay’ rule

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officers and employees have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday, stating that they are compelled to do so because the state road transport corporation has not fulfilled their wage revision and other demands.

In a circular issued to senior and divisional controlling officers and other officials, the KSRTC managing director said the proposed strike called by the Joint Action Committee of labour organisations was impermissible under existing legal provisions governing essential public utility services.

The Government of Karnataka has brought the services of the state road transport corporations under the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act , 2013, the circular stated.

It added that employees of the corporations are prohibited from going on strike under the Act.

The circular further said all four state road transport corporations have been declared public utility services and noted that the dispute related to the strike notice is currently under conciliation before the State Labour Commissioner.

Citing provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, it said employees of a public utility service cannot go on strike while conciliation proceedings are pending.

Akram Pasha urged employees not to participate in the proposed indefinite strike from May 20 "under any circumstances" and to report for duty regularly, thereby upholding the trust and confidence of the state's people.

The circular directed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that scheduled services are not disrupted during the strike period.

It also ordered that no leave be sanctioned from May 20 except in unavoidable circumstances.

The order stated that employees absent during the strike period would face action under the principle of "no work, no pay" and directed that day-wise, unit-wise, and category-wise lists of absentees be prepared for salary deductions and disciplinary action.

Referring to a 2004 Division Bench judgment of the High Court, the circular said the administration is empowered to deduct wages and initiate disciplinary proceedings against employees absent without authorisation in such situations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.