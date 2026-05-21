Bengaluru, Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw 52 criminal cases registered in various police stations across the state from prosecution, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said. K’taka Cabinet decides to withdraw 52 criminal cases; clears key infrastructure, welfare proposals

According to official sources, the withdrawn cases were filed against pro-Kannada organisations, farmers and their organisations, Dalit activists, among others.

The cases include about ten cases against Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj and seven cases related to the communal violence at Ladle Mushtaq Dargah in Aland of Kalaburagi district in 2022.

The Cabinet also approved the sale of 100 acres of land in Makavalli village, K R Pete taluk, Mandya district, originally allotted to Coromandel Sugars Limited, to M/s Hemagiri Sugars & Renewables Private Limited, a group company of Sri Chamundeshwari Sugars Limited, subject to certain conditions.

Administrative approval was also granted for the purchase of new machinery and equipment worth ₹90 crore for 32 Government Tool Room and Training Centres .

Approval was given for the construction of a weir across the Kabini River near the bathing ghat of the Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the purchase of oil spill response equipment worth ₹13 crore under the Karwar Port Oil Spill Contingency Plan .

Administrative approval was granted for the construction of a new 200-bed super-speciality hospital building at the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.

Under the Integrated Child Development Scheme , the Cabinet approved the purchase of pre-school education kits for 69,922 anganwadis at ₹3,000 per unit, amounting to a total of ₹20.98 crore.

The Cabinet also approved providing NEET/JEE/CET preparatory training along with two years of residential education in the First and Second PUC Science streams to 500 meritorious students from backward classes studying in government schools.

The selected students will be those who scored the highest marks in mathematics and science in the SSLC examination.

The programme will cost ₹15 crore.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of retired High Court judge P N Desai as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, following consultation with the Chief Minister, Legislative Council Chairman, Assembly Speaker, and leaders of both the opposition and ruling parties in the Assembly and Council.

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