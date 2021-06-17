K’taka govt targets 80% vaccination of 45+ by June end: Deputy CM

Bengaluru The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it has set a target to achieve 80% vaccination for age groups above 45 by the end of June.

“About 63% of the people above 45 years have been jabbed so far within the city limits and the target is to achieve 80% by the end of this month,” Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the deputy chief minister and head of Karnataka’s Covid-19 task force said on Wednesday.

He added that those in the age groups between 18-45 will also be inoculated as per the priority list, which he said, was in line with the target to get everyone in the state get at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of the year.

Karnataka has around 5.5 million vaccine doses available (government and private) for the month of June, as per official data.

Karnataka has so far administered 17,615,123 doses since January 16 and of this 3,093,868 are second dose, according to government data. At least 158,479 doses were administered on Wednesday till 3.30 pm of which 24,463 were second dose.

Even though there has been a decline in new Covid cases, however, the threat of an imminent third wave looms large over the state and country. The state on Wednesday recorded 7,345 new infections, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

There were 17,913 recoveries that brought down the active caseload to 1,51,566 while the positivity rate stood at 4.35%, according to the daily bulletin.

The fatality rate stood at 2.01% as 148 more deaths were reported in the state taking the toll to 33,296. Bengaluru saw an uptick in new infections as it reported 1,611 cases on Wednesday.

The active caseload came down to 79,261 as India’s IT capital reported 5,526 recoveries.

There were 19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours which took the toll to 15,354, according to government data.

Narayan said that the sub-committee on the Covid task force has decided to set up a 100 bedded secondary hospital in every constituency and a tertiary hospital for every four constituencies in addition to augmenting the existing primary health centres. “The chief commissioner has sought 2 more weeks to identify the lands/spaces needed for this,” he said.