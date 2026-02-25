Bengaluru, The Karnataka government on Wednesday launched the 'Kusuma Sanjeevini' scheme-a major initiative aimed at supporting people living with haemophilia. K'taka launches ‘Kusuma Sanjeevini’ scheme to provide free preventive care for haemophilia patients

Unlike conventional care, which treats bleeding after it occurs, this initiative focuses on preventing bleeding episodes altogether, officials said.

According to the Health Department, haemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency of coagulation factors VIII or IX, respectively.

"Males are affected, while females are asymptomatic or mildly affected carriers. Deficiency of either of these factors results in defective coagulation ," the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, who officially launched the initiative, said the scheme is designed to provide a long-term solution and a life of dignity for haemophilia patients who live with chronic blood-clotting disorders.

He expressed deep concern over the severe physical pain and emotional stress faced by patients and their families.

Shivakumar said that "even minor injuries can trigger dangerous and life-threatening bleeding."

With the introduction of modern preventive therapy, he expressed confidence that patients will be able to lead active lives similar to others.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao explained that Haemophilia A patients will now receive a subcutaneous injection free of cost - a treatment that typically costs around ₹five lakh per year.

He noted that earlier, patients had to undergo frequent and painful intravenous injections.

With this new approach, treatment can be administered easily under the skin just once a month, making it far less painful and more convenient, he said.

"To ensure that patients receive timely care during emergencies, the government has arranged a dedicated 108 ambulance service that will reach them at their homes when needed," Rao said.

The minister stated that the government's vision is to build a "Zero Bleeds" and "Disability-Free" Karnataka.

