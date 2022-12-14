K’taka: Man beaten to death for raping minor in city; 3 held, say police

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old man, who had allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl from their family in Bengaluru’s Babuspalya area, under the jurisdiction of Hennur police station, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased used to work as a construction worker, and was a resident of Tamil Nadu but had been staying in Babuspalya for several years now, said police. The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused sexually assaulted his neighbour while she had gone outside her house to pick up the clothes, hung out to dry, said police.

The accused took the girl to his house where he gave her a drink allegedly laced with sedatives, after which she fell unconscious, said police.

“As the girl did not return home for long, her family members started searching for her in the neighbourhood during which they found the girl lying unconscious and half-naked inside the accused’s house,” a police official privy to the matter said.

The minor was rushed to a hospital, said police, adding after regaining consciousness, she informed her family about the incident. “The family went to the accused’s house and questioned him which resulted in a heated argument, following which they allegedly thrashed him,” Deputy commissioner of police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said. Medical examination has confirmed rape, he added.

On Monday morning, the survivor’s relatives went to the Hennur police station and lodged a complaint of rape against the man, the police said. However, when a police team reached his house, he was found lying unconscious on the floor, said police. “The accused was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said the police official.

“The accused had been residing in the neighbourhood for several years and was an acquaintance of the girl’s family. We are suspecting that he had given the minor something to drink, which was laced with sedatives, after which he committed the crime,” said DCP Guled.

The police said they have lodged two cases in connection with the incident. The first case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused, said the police. Another case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the rape survivor’s cousin, the cousin’s friend and another relative, said the police.

Both the cases were registered at the Hennur police station case, said the police.

The police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of the accused’s death.