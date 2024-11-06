Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Large-scale industry to come up between Channapatna-Ramanagara: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 06, 2024 12:42 PM IST

HD Kumaraswamy promised that just as Hubballi-Dharwad became twin cities, Channapatna and Ramanagara will also develop into twin industrial hubs in Karnataka.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday promised to establish large-scale industries between Channapatna and Ramanagara in Karnataka.

HD Kumaraswamy was addressing an election rally in support of his son and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Nehru Circle in Channapatna
HD Kumaraswamy was addressing an election rally in support of his son and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Nehru Circle in Channapatna

Also Read - Month-old baby in Bengaluru dies after drowning in water tank, police suspect honour killing: Report

Kumaraswamy was addressing an election rally in support of his son and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Nehru Circle in Channapatna, one of the three assembly seats in Karnataka where bypolls will be held on November 13.

Addressing a gathering, alongside BJP State President BY Vijayendra, Kumaraswamy promised that "just as Hubballi-Dharwad became twin cities, Channapatna and Ramanagara will also develop into twin industrial hubs."

"I don't engage in politics over trivial matters; I focus on development. Job creation on a large scale is our goal, and establishing industries here will contribute to India's economic growth," he said.

Kumaraswamy also criticized the stalled Rs97 crore Underground Drainage (UGD) project in Channapatna, accusing Congress leaders of delaying tenders for two years due to personal interests.

Also Read - Bengaluru metro's Green Line extension near IKEA to get operational on November 7: Report

He noted that a Rs20 crore mango processing plant and an international-standard silk market are also underway in the Ramanagara district, but progress has been hindered.

BJP State President BY Vijayendra predicted Congress's defeat in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur, citing corruption scandals that he argued have tarnished the state's reputation. "The people's blessings are with NDA candidates everywhere, and this is driving Congress to desperation," he said.

Vijayendra further condemned Congress for disparaging former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, asserting that Nikhil Kumaraswamy's victory in Channapatna would fulfill the family's legacy and position him as a future leader of high standing.

"The people of Channapatna should give him their blessings," Vijayendra urged.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is in electoral fray on the Channapatna assembly seat against Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara.

The seat fell vacant after HDK won from the Mandya parliamentary segment in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Voting for the first phase, covering 47 assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala will take place on November 13.

The second phase will be held on November 20 for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. (ANI)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //