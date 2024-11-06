Large-scale industry to come up between Channapatna-Ramanagara: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday promised to establish large-scale industries between Channapatna and Ramanagara in Karnataka. HD Kumaraswamy was addressing an election rally in support of his son and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Nehru Circle in Channapatna

Kumaraswamy was addressing an election rally in support of his son and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Nehru Circle in Channapatna, one of the three assembly seats in Karnataka where bypolls will be held on November 13.

Addressing a gathering, alongside BJP State President BY Vijayendra, Kumaraswamy promised that "just as Hubballi-Dharwad became twin cities, Channapatna and Ramanagara will also develop into twin industrial hubs."

"I don't engage in politics over trivial matters; I focus on development. Job creation on a large scale is our goal, and establishing industries here will contribute to India's economic growth," he said.

Kumaraswamy also criticized the stalled Rs97 crore Underground Drainage (UGD) project in Channapatna, accusing Congress leaders of delaying tenders for two years due to personal interests.

He noted that a Rs20 crore mango processing plant and an international-standard silk market are also underway in the Ramanagara district, but progress has been hindered.

BJP State President BY Vijayendra predicted Congress's defeat in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur, citing corruption scandals that he argued have tarnished the state's reputation. "The people's blessings are with NDA candidates everywhere, and this is driving Congress to desperation," he said.

Vijayendra further condemned Congress for disparaging former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, asserting that Nikhil Kumaraswamy's victory in Channapatna would fulfill the family's legacy and position him as a future leader of high standing.

"The people of Channapatna should give him their blessings," Vijayendra urged.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is in electoral fray on the Channapatna assembly seat against Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara.

The seat fell vacant after HDK won from the Mandya parliamentary segment in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Voting for the first phase, covering 47 assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala will take place on November 13.

The second phase will be held on November 20 for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. (ANI)