Lenskart's Peyush Bansal seeks for land in Bengaluru for ‘mega factory’, Karnataka minister responds

India based Eyewear chain Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal said that the company is in plans to build its next mega factory in Bengaluru. He also said that 25 acres of land is required near Kempegowda International Airport for opening a mega factory and asked if any factory is for sale in the desired location. Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

In a LinkedIn post, the unicorn co-founder wrote, “Lenskart is looking for 25 acres of land within 60 kms of Kempegowda Bengaluru International Airport to build its next Mega Factory. If any company is looking to sell factory land near the Bengaluru airport, please send an email to: megafactory@lenskart.in”

Soon after Peyush’s request, Karnataka Industries minister MB Patil welcomed the plan and said that the officials from his department would get in touch with him. “Karnataka is the place to be! @peyushbansal @Lenskart_com Industries Department is here to support you, and facilitate all your needs. Concerned officials will reach out, immediately,” he added.

Devanahalli (near Bengaluru airport) in the north of Bengaluru has become the latest hub for many major investments in the state. Last year, Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn said that it is investing an additional $1.67 billion (roughly ₹14,000 crore) in Karnataka.

The additional investment is reportedly to set up a manufacturing facility in Devanahalli where Foxconn has already acquired 300 acres of land for investments. The Karnataka state government in August last year announced that Foxconn planned to invest $600 million on two component factories in the state.