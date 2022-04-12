Let Muslims live peacefully and respectfully: Yediyurappa
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Monday called for strict action against anti-social elements targeting Muslims.
“We hope that Hindus and Muslims should live like the children of the same mother. Some miscreants are taking law into their own hands. I have told the chief minister that from now on to ensure that such incidents do not take place and provide an opportunity to live together and that the government will not tolerate this for any reason. He (chief minister) has also said this,” Yediyurappa said.
The statements come at a time when Karnataka has become the epicentre of the systematic targeting of Muslims by fringe right-wing groups, attacking the life, lifestyle choices and livelihoods of members of the minority community, who make up for almost 13% of the state’s estimated 70 million population.
Despite the rise in targeting of Muslims, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had maintained a stoic silence over the issue, attracting sharp criticism for allowing right-wing groups to polarise the population ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.
“Let them (Muslims) live peacefully and respectfully,” Yediyurappa added.
The senior BJP leader was forced to step down in July last year after a string of corruption charges against him and his family members. It is also believed that Yediyurapap and his caste-based politics which did not target Muslims was one of the reasons for the saffron party to force him to step down as he did not fit the party’s Hindutva push in Karnataka.
On the other hand, Bommai , who comes from the Janata Dal background and is reported to have been influenced by socialist and secular principles under his former chief minister father SR Bommai, has taken up a hard-right approach after taking over in July last year.
He has been accused by the opposition parties of looking the other way to avoid taking action against right-wing groups and adding to communal tensions which deflects from the lack of development, welfare and governance under his rule.
However, Bommai on Monday broke his silence after the party’s central leadership asked the state unit to focus on welfare and development which it can use as a poll plank in 2023 as against communal politics which has a limited reach, HT reported on Saturday.
-
Bengaluru police irked over CID taking over cases
Days after a 22-year-old man was murdered in JJ Nagar, the investigation into the case is becoming a bone of contention between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bengaluru city police. The Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant had called it a case of road rage, however, home minister Araga Jnanendra had claimed that Chandru was killed as he could not speak Urdu, raking up communal tensions.
-
Microplastics in Cauvery cause fish deformity, pose health risks: Study
Microplastics in the Cauvery river have been identified as one of the major reasons for deformities in fish and other impacts on marine life, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Releasing its report on Monday, the IISc said, “Pollutants like microplastics may be causing growth defects in fish, including skeletal deformities, in the Cauvery River, a new study reveals. Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety.”
-
Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked
A man was booked for furnishing false information while renewing The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk's passport on Monday. The accused was booked after a seven-month probe. Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said during the probe it was found that the accused had married one Kanchan on February 19, 2019, and that their divorce case was pending in court. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Ludhiana | NGT panel to submit report on industrial park on Sutlej floodplains in 2 months
Acting on a petition filed against the proposed industrial park on Sutlej floodplains near Mattewara Forest, the National Green Tribunal has constituted a four-member committee and asked it to submit a “factual report” within two months. Led by the deputy commissioner, the committee includes Punjab Pollution Control Board and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority officials and a district forest officer.
-
Amid heatwave, power outage in parts of city as construction work damages cables in Ludhiana
The affected area included Ghumar Mandi, Maya Nagar, Maharaj Nagar, Dyal Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Mall road, Club road, Upkar Nagar, College road, Cemetery road, Champa Street, Green Park, Rajinder Nagar, Bindraban road, DC and officers' residences, Sadar Thana road, Rani Jhansi road, Area Around Rakh Bagh and Shahi Mohalla among others. Sham Singh road resident Rohit Khanna said the unscheduled power cuts have caused plenty of problems to residents in the area.
