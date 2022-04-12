Let Muslims live peacefully and respectfully: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Monday called for strict action against anti-social elements targeting Muslims.

“We hope that Hindus and Muslims should live like the children of the same mother. Some miscreants are taking law into their own hands. I have told the chief minister that from now on to ensure that such incidents do not take place and provide an opportunity to live together and that the government will not tolerate this for any reason. He (chief minister) has also said this,” Yediyurappa said.

The statements come at a time when Karnataka has become the epicentre of the systematic targeting of Muslims by fringe right-wing groups, attacking the life, lifestyle choices and livelihoods of members of the minority community, who make up for almost 13% of the state’s estimated 70 million population.

Despite the rise in targeting of Muslims, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had maintained a stoic silence over the issue, attracting sharp criticism for allowing right-wing groups to polarise the population ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

“Let them (Muslims) live peacefully and respectfully,” Yediyurappa added.

The senior BJP leader was forced to step down in July last year after a string of corruption charges against him and his family members. It is also believed that Yediyurapap and his caste-based politics which did not target Muslims was one of the reasons for the saffron party to force him to step down as he did not fit the party’s Hindutva push in Karnataka.

On the other hand, Bommai , who comes from the Janata Dal background and is reported to have been influenced by socialist and secular principles under his former chief minister father SR Bommai, has taken up a hard-right approach after taking over in July last year.

He has been accused by the opposition parties of looking the other way to avoid taking action against right-wing groups and adding to communal tensions which deflects from the lack of development, welfare and governance under his rule.

However, Bommai on Monday broke his silence after the party’s central leadership asked the state unit to focus on welfare and development which it can use as a poll plank in 2023 as against communal politics which has a limited reach, HT reported on Saturday.