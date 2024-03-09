Lok Sabha elections: More names will be finalised after screening committee meeting, says Congress' DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said on Friday that more names will be finalised for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after the screening committee meeting on March 11. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI Photo)

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "More names were to be announced in today's list. But those names will be finalised during the next Screening Committee meeting on March 11."

"The candidates have been selected based on the feedback from local leaders and our survey inputs," he said.

Asked about the number of candidates announced, he said, "It isn't important how many names I had taken to Delhi. The High Command decides it. We only propose the names. The Congress Election Committee gathers its own intelligence. Decisions are taken based on all these aspects."

Earlier in the day, Congress released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura.

Shivakumar's brother and Congress leader, DK Suresh has also been named in the first list of candidates. Suresh will be contesting from Bangalore Rural.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

In Karnataka, Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Mat will contest from Haveri, Geetha Shivarajkumar has been fielded from Shimoga, Shreyal Patel from Hassan, SP Muddahanumegowda from Tumkur and Vekanataramegowda (Star Chandru) from Mandya.

The list was released after the party held its Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday.

A total of 16 candidates have been announced from Kerala, including Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram and Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, a seat he won in 2019.

Congress party's second Election Committee meeting will be held on March 11 in Delhi to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has already released its first list of 195 candidates. The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.