 Lok Sabha polls: ₹15.78 cr cash and alcohol worth ₹23.37 seized in Karnataka so far
Lok Sabha polls: 15.78 cr cash and alcohol worth 23.37 seized in Karnataka so far

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 24, 2024 02:47 PM IST

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

The Election Commission on Saturday said 6.13 crore cash was seized in the last 24 hours in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections taking the total amount of cash seized in Karnataka to 15.78 crore since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16.

LS polls: 15.78 cr cash and alcohol worth 23.37 seized in Karnataka so far

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

According to EC officials, since the MCC came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized 15.78 crore cash, 17.3 lakh worth of freebies, 7.41 lakh litres of liquor worth over 23.37 crore, 66.34 kg narcotic substances worth over 65 lakh and precious metals valued at over 43 crore.

They have also registered 496 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies, while 72,627 arms have been deposited, 836 arms were impounded, eight arms licences have been cancelled, 4,175 cases were booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which 4,826 persons were bounded over.

The Excise Department has booked 552 heinous cases, 430 cases for breach of licence conditions, 29 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 1,815 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 329 different types of vehicles have been seized.

In a statement, the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said the police department has seized 5.36 crore in Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency. It also seized 203 kg of sandalwood worth over 30 lakh in Bellary parlimentary constituency.

Meanwhile, nearly 16 lakh cash was seized in Mysore parliamentary constituency while 26 lakh cash was seized in Bellary parliamentary constituency.

Bengaluru
