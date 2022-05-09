Madhwaraj’s BJP entry adds to ticket apprehensions in Udupi
The induction of Pramod Madhwaraj into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Congress in Karnataka has complicated equations in the Udupi district, about 400kms from Bengaluru, people aware of the developments said.
Hours after resigning from Congress, the former Karnataka minister of fisheries, sports and youth empowerment joined BJP, along with other party leaders like two-term independent MLA and former minister Varthur Prakash, former MLA Kodihalli Manjunath Gowda, former Rajya Sabha member KB Krishnamurthy, and former JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj , in the presence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.
Madhwaraj, who enjoys a fair bit of popularity, has now added his name to the list of a growing number of ticket aspirants from the saffron party for the 2023 assembly elections. The party has, however, downplayed the notion.
“He (Madhwaraj) has not joined the party with any demands of being given a ticket. He subscribes to our ideology and has joined as any other party worker,” said one BJP leader from the district, requesting not to be named.
When he was minister, Madhwaraj was known to take his Rolls Royce around Udupi and even gave school kids a joyride, according to locals. His home, just off Malpe, is a local attraction as it is built on a large parcel of land and its front lawn is at least over an acre in measurement.
Unlike other parts of Karnataka, the three coastal districts -- Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada-- are where religion-based politics play out more than caste-based politics.
Before the hijab row, instances of moral policing and a pattern of political murders and attacks were common in the coastal parts, demanding a certain degree of matching ideologies to be even considered for a ticket from this region, people aware of the politics of these districts, said.
HT had reported in February this year that the tussle to be considered for the elusive ticket was one of the main reasons for flaring up of communal tensions during the hijab row in which students, no older than 18, were pitted against each other.
Udupi has five constituencies -- Udupi, Kapu, Byndoor, Kundapura, and Karkala -- and all five were won by the BJP in 2018.
The likes of Yashpal Suvarna, the controversial BJP leader, are among the aspirants for a ticket in 2023. He is also the vice-chairman of the Udupi Government Girls Pre-University College, the epicentre of the hijab row, and was instrumental in passing the initial order banning the headscarf inside classrooms.
“He has contested the elections four times and was saturated with the Congress, accepted our ideology and joined us. There was no assurance that he would be given a ticket and would come in as a common worker. That’s why he was welcomed,” Suvarna told HT.
“If I am given a ticket, I will contest in Kapu. But it is left to the party to give me a ticket or not,” he added.
Madhwaraj comes from an illustrious family. His mother, Manorama Madhwaraj, was a member of the Upper House of the state legislature, a minister in the SM Krishna government in 1999 and also a member of the Lok Sabha.
“I have not thought of it (contesting elections), and the party (BJP) has not offered it either. I can say that I have joined the party unconditionally,” Pramod Madhwaraj told HT on Sunday.
He added that his only aim was to help the BJP win 150 seats in the 2023 assembly elections.
In his resignation letter to state Congress president DK Shivakumar, Madhwaraj said that the situation in the Udupi unit of the party has been a “bad experience” in the last three years and was akin to “political suffocation”.
“I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situations in the Udupi district Congress party,” he added.
Madhwaraj said that there were no vacant seats in the district on Saturday, which is only partly true.
Lalaji R Mendon is the incumbent BJP legislator from Kapu, and if recent statements by the senior leadership of the party are any indication, then sitting MLAs have no guaranteed ticket, and there are possibilities of giving others a chance.
Raghupathi Bhat, the incumbent MLA from Udupi, has some assurance, especially for playing a proactive role in the hijab row and is a Brahmin, leaving Mendon vulnerable.
Mendon and Bhat did not respond to calls seeking comment.
-
Bommai not elected CM: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. Siddaramaiah even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister. Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.
-
Halving line losses in four years may be a tough task for UPPCL
Lucknow: Claims notwithstanding, it may be a tall order for the loss-ridden UP Power Corporation Ltd to cut the mounting distribution losses (a euphemism for power theft) to half in next four years, even as the Centre has recently approved funds of more than ₹16,000 crore for the purpose, said people aware of the issue.
-
Karnataka to optimise renewable energy with storage support
The Karnataka government is making efforts to capitalise on its generation of renewable energy by boosting its storage capabilities to secure its growing requirement of power. “Storage means you don't require it (energy) now but it is available. If I don't use it or store it (energy), it goes waste. I can store it and use it when I require it,” the official added. Karnataka's dependency on coal is about 34% currently.
-
Himachal | Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar’s statue unveiled
Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar unveiled the statue of a former speaker of the state assembly, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, at Atiyaldai in the Sullah assembly segment on Sunday. “Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has already been named after Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, who also served as minister of health and excise and taxation from 1977 to 1982,” he said.
-
Hindu organisations hold mahapanchayat in Nuh against cattle smuggling and slaughter
Hundreds of gau rakshaks gathered at the event and sought a resolution to the 'menace of cow slaughter'. They further demanded that all cattle smugglers be tried at fast-track Gau Raksha courts and punished, after retrieving their records. “We have had enough of this nuisance. It's high time the government proves its commitment to ending cow slaughter. Cattle smugglers need to die with an iron fist,” said Yashwant Shekhawat, secretary, VHP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics