Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Maha minister, MP barred from attending convention

Maha minister, MP barred from attending convention

bengaluru news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Deputy commissioner and district magistrate Nitesh Patil ordered the ban on Mane, who, on Saturday, had sent his tour programme of the Belagavi police.

Karnataka imposed a prohibition on entry of those wishing to attend ‘Mahamelava’ convention of MES. (ANI)
Karnataka imposed a prohibition on entry of those wishing to attend ‘Mahamelava’ convention of MES. (ANI)
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Karnataka on Sunday imposed a prohibition on entry of Kolhapur Shivasena MP Dharyaseel Mane and minister Shambhuraje Desai, and those wishing to attend the ‘Mahamelava’ convention of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) scheduled at the vaccine depot grounds on Monday.

Deputy commissioner and district magistrate Nitesh Patil ordered the ban on Mane, who, on Saturday, had sent his tour programme of the Belagavi police.

The government said the address of Maharashtra leaders at the pro-Maharashtrian convention would affect the legislative session and disturb law and order.

Earlier, ADGP Alok Kumar inspected the venue of Mahamelava and instructed the police about protection. A total of 21 checkpoints have been formed in the border areas of Belagavi taluk, Chikkodi and Nippani and at the Uchagavi side from the Shinnolli site in Maharashtra.

Apart from drone cameras, many CCTVs, 1 SP, 3 DSPs, six inspectors, 8 ASIs, and 230 constables, including two each KSRP and CAR platoons have been deployed at the convention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out