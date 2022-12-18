Maha minister, MP barred from attending convention

Karnataka on Sunday imposed a prohibition on entry of Kolhapur Shivasena MP Dharyaseel Mane and minister Shambhuraje Desai, and those wishing to attend the ‘Mahamelava’ convention of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) scheduled at the vaccine depot grounds on Monday.

Deputy commissioner and district magistrate Nitesh Patil ordered the ban on Mane, who, on Saturday, had sent his tour programme of the Belagavi police.

The government said the address of Maharashtra leaders at the pro-Maharashtrian convention would affect the legislative session and disturb law and order.

Earlier, ADGP Alok Kumar inspected the venue of Mahamelava and instructed the police about protection. A total of 21 checkpoints have been formed in the border areas of Belagavi taluk, Chikkodi and Nippani and at the Uchagavi side from the Shinnolli site in Maharashtra.

Apart from drone cameras, many CCTVs, 1 SP, 3 DSPs, six inspectors, 8 ASIs, and 230 constables, including two each KSRP and CAR platoons have been deployed at the convention.