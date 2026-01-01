Edit Profile
    Major police restructuring in Bengaluru: 68 IPS officers promoted and reassigned

    In a significant overhaul of the police department, the Karnataka government announced the promotion and transfer of 68 IPS officers.

    Published on: Jan 01, 2026 4:35 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Karnataka government on Wednesday carried out a large-scale reorganisation within the police department, announcing promotions and transfers involving nearly 68 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. As part of the exercise, several key leadership positions in and around Bengaluru have been reassigned.

    New leadership will be implemented across five divisions in Bengaluru. (PTI)
    The city police setup will see new leadership in five divisions, with fresh deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) taking charge across Bengaluru, said a report by The Times of India. Mohammad Sujeetha MS has been posted to the South-East division, while GK Mithun Kumar will head the North-East division. Yatish N has been appointed DCP of the West division, Saidulu Adavath will oversee the Whitefield division, and Amathe Vikram has been assigned the East division.

    Changes were also announced for areas surrounding the city. Chandrakanth MV, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed superintendent of police (SP) of Bengaluru Rural district. Sarah Fathima has been named SP of the Railways, taking charge of policing the state’s railway network, the report stated.

    The reshuffle also included a significant number of promotions across ranks. As many as 23 officers holding the rank of SP were elevated to deputy inspector-general of police (DIG). In addition, two IPS officers were promoted to the rank of inspector-general of police (IG). Around 20 assistant superintendents of police were also promoted as SPs, the report said.

    Officials said that officers not assigned to new field or leadership roles were granted promotions through pay scale upgradations. The restructuring is aimed at strengthening police administration and improving leadership across divisions and districts, the report further added.

