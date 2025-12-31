'Better health, more energy': Techie on why her work-life balance is better after relocating from Bengaluru to Hyderabad

A Bengaluru-based software professional’s candid social media post about relocating cities has sparked fresh debate online, after she described her move to Hyderabad as a turning point for her personal wellbeing and work life. A software professional's LinkedIn post about moving from Bengaluru to Hyderabad shed a spotlight on the positive impact it had on her well-being and work-life balance. (LinkedIn)

Shreya Prasad, a technology professional working with Uber, recently took to LinkedIn to reflect on her decision to shift from Bengaluru to Hyderabad earlier this year. In her post, she said moving away from India’s tech capital turned out to be one of the most positive choices she has made in recent times.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka, to turn warmer as 2026 approaches, says IMD

Explaining what pushed her to leave Bengaluru, Shreya pointed to everyday frustrations that had slowly taken a toll on her mental energy, from cratered roads and exhausting commutes to unpredictable cab availability, heavy traffic, hard water, and the rising cost of living. She also mentioned dissatisfaction with food quality and healthcare access, saying these factors added to daily stress.

In contrast, she said life in Hyderabad feels noticeably slower and more manageable. According to her, the city has brought a sense of calm that has translated into better health, higher energy levels, and improved focus at work. She credited Hyderabad’s infrastructure, relatively affordable lifestyle, and better work-life balance for the change.

ALSO READ | Crowd control, heightened security and more: How Bengaluru is preparing for New Year parties

Reflecting on her internal transfer within Uber, Shreya wrote that she hadn’t realised how much routine challenges in Bengaluru were affecting her until she experienced a different environment. While acknowledging that Bengaluru played a major role in her professional growth, she said Hyderabad has helped her find equilibrium between career ambitions and personal life.

“Hyderabad is calmer. That has translated into better health, more energy, and sharper focus at work. Bengaluru gave me a lot professionally. Hyderabad is giving me balance between personal and professional life. Sometimes growth isn’t about changing roles, it’s about changing environments,” she wrote.