Man blows compressed air into fellow worker at factory near Bengaluru, arrested: Report

A recent incident in Karnataka's Ramanagara district near Bengaluru took a shockingly violent turn, leaving one factory worker hospitalized and another in police custody, according to a report by The Times of India. Air gun attack at factory near Bengaluru: The accused intentionally planned and assaulted his colleague, officials said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The event took place late last month at a kitchen appliance manufacturing facility in the Harohalli industrial area. The accused has been identified as Govinda Gowda by police official. He allegedly attacked his colleague, Paramesh M M, with a high-pressure cleaning air gun. The two were involved in a conflict at their workplace, which led to this “intentional” assault, police said.

The shocking attack occurred while Paramesh was bathing, alone in the factory washroom. Gowda reportedly used the air gun, which is normally used to clean machinery, to direct a blast of compressed air into Paramesh’s rectum. The force of the attack caused Paramesh to collapse immediately. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he underwent more than 20 days of treatment, the report noted. Doctors treating the victim said he suffered from severe abdominal swelling and digestive issues for about ten days, though he is now in a stable condition and out of danger.

The incident came to light when Paramesh’s wife, Savitha, who also works at the same factory, approached authorities and filed a police complaint earlier this week. She explained that she could not file the complaint sooner as she had to care for her husband during his treatment.

The accused, Gowda, who was hired recently at the factory, was arrested on Wednesday and charged under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was later granted bail. In contrast, the victim and his wife have both been employed at the unit for 17 years, the report stated.

Police believe the attack was pre-planned, pointing to evidence that Gowda waited until Paramesh was alone before carrying out the assault.