Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Man blows compressed air into fellow worker at factory near Bengaluru, arrested: Report

ByHT News Desk | Written by Yamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 19, 2025 12:05 PM IST

A violent incident in a Karnataka factory has left one worker hospitalized after being attacked with a high-pressure air gun by a colleague.

A recent incident in Karnataka's Ramanagara district near Bengaluru took a shockingly violent turn, leaving one factory worker hospitalized and another in police custody, according to a report by The Times of India.

Air gun attack at factory near Bengaluru: The accused intentionally planned and assaulted his colleague, officials said.(Pixabay/Representative)
Air gun attack at factory near Bengaluru: The accused intentionally planned and assaulted his colleague, officials said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The event took place late last month at a kitchen appliance manufacturing facility in the Harohalli industrial area. The accused has been identified as Govinda Gowda by police official. He allegedly attacked his colleague, Paramesh M M, with a high-pressure cleaning air gun. The two were involved in a conflict at their workplace, which led to this “intentional” assault, police said.

READ | 'Modern-day slavery': Karnataka trade unions condemn proposal to extend workday to 12 hours

The shocking attack occurred while Paramesh was bathing, alone in the factory washroom. Gowda reportedly used the air gun, which is normally used to clean machinery, to direct a blast of compressed air into Paramesh’s rectum. The force of the attack caused Paramesh to collapse immediately. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he underwent more than 20 days of treatment, the report noted. Doctors treating the victim said he suffered from severe abdominal swelling and digestive issues for about ten days, though he is now in a stable condition and out of danger.

READ | Bengaluru: BMTC plans non-AC express bus service with fewer stops to cut commute time

The incident came to light when Paramesh’s wife, Savitha, who also works at the same factory, approached authorities and filed a police complaint earlier this week. She explained that she could not file the complaint sooner as she had to care for her husband during his treatment.

The accused, Gowda, who was hired recently at the factory, was arrested on Wednesday and charged under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was later granted bail. In contrast, the victim and his wife have both been employed at the unit for 17 years, the report stated.

READ | ‘Narayana Murthy must be dancing’: Karnataka’s 12-hour workday proposal triggers meme fest

Police believe the attack was pre-planned, pointing to evidence that Gowda waited until Paramesh was alone before carrying out the assault.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Man blows compressed air into fellow worker at factory near Bengaluru, arrested: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On