Man found dead in a well in Dakshina Kannada district

A 36-year old man was found dead in a well near Thokkottu in Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, police sources said. The deceased has been identified as A S Mahantesh. He hailed from Arasikere in Hassan district and was living in Bengaluru.

He had travelled from Bengaluru to Thokkottu on November 30 and stayed at a lodge at Kapikad adjacent to the NH 66. The same night he went out of the lodge but did not return.

On December 1 evening, the room boy knocked on the doors of Mahantesh's room as it was his check out date. As there was no response, the room was opened and the man was not inside.

The lodge authorities filed a complaint at Ullal police station. The man's sister from Bengaluru had earlier lodged a missing complaint with the police. Meanwhile, a decomposed body was found in a well behind a nearby house. A housemaid who peeped into the well after getting a foul smell found the body and it was later identified as that of Mahantesh.

Police and fire service personnel took out the body from well. The reason for the death has not been ascertained. Ullal police have registered a case and investigation is on, sources said.