Bengaluru: Man kills live-in partner by banging her head against wall: Report

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner by banging her head against a wall inside the home after a heated argument in the Horamavu area of the city, reported news agency ANI. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumari, a native of Nepal, living in Bengaluru.

The incident came close on the heels of the sensational Delhi murder case in which Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces. While the murder took place in May, the incident came to light recently.

ANI reported that Kumari was working as a beautician at a salon and was living with the accused, Santosh Dhami. On Wednesday, an argument started between the two and Santosh angrily dragged Kumari and banged her head against a wall inside the home. Kumari was severely injured and died within hours. According to the police, both were living together for the past several years in Bengaluru’s Horamavu area.

"A woman Krishna Kumari, was killed by her live-in partner Santosh Dhami as he banged her head against the wall after a heated argument, in Horamavu in Bengaluru," said Bheemashankar S Guled, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east division, Bengaluru.

The police are investigating the case and said that more details will be revealed soon.

Recently, a techie in Bengaluru allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter by dumping her into a lake on the outskirts of the city. Reports said that he killed his daughter as he did not have money to feed her.

