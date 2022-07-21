Man killed after being pushed by brother from 4th floor over a property dispute

A family property dispute turned into a cold-blooded murder of a young man in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Satish Kumar, 37, allegedly killed his younger brother, Vinay Kumar, by stabbing him and pushing him from the fourth floor of the building. The deceased was about to get married next month, reported Deccan Herald.

The primary investigation revealed that an argument broke out when Satish proposed the sale of one of two buildings owned by his father Arasiah, to clear loans. However, it led to a heated argument between the family members.

It is also reported that Satish started consuming alcohol in Vinay’s room on Tuesday morning and that also led to another round of arguments between the two. It reportedly turned ugly when Satish started stabbing Vinay with a knife on his abdomen and hands.

When Vinay tried escaping from the room through stairs Satish pushed him from the fourth floor. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Bengaluru Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Jayamma, their mother. Satish was arrested on Wednesday after he absconded, said the report.

The publication also reported that Satish claimed that he was trying to stop his brother from taking a sedative injection and force stopped him. Further investigation was going on

