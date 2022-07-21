Man killed after being pushed by brother from 4th floor over a property dispute
A family property dispute turned into a cold-blooded murder of a young man in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Satish Kumar, 37, allegedly killed his younger brother, Vinay Kumar, by stabbing him and pushing him from the fourth floor of the building. The deceased was about to get married next month, reported Deccan Herald.
The primary investigation revealed that an argument broke out when Satish proposed the sale of one of two buildings owned by his father Arasiah, to clear loans. However, it led to a heated argument between the family members.
It is also reported that Satish started consuming alcohol in Vinay’s room on Tuesday morning and that also led to another round of arguments between the two. It reportedly turned ugly when Satish started stabbing Vinay with a knife on his abdomen and hands.
When Vinay tried escaping from the room through stairs Satish pushed him from the fourth floor. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The Bengaluru Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Jayamma, their mother. Satish was arrested on Wednesday after he absconded, said the report.
The publication also reported that Satish claimed that he was trying to stop his brother from taking a sedative injection and force stopped him. Further investigation was going on
Sion man who hacked into student’s WhatsApp account and sent obscene videos to her friends arrested
A 30-year-old man from Sion has been arrested for allegedly hacking into the WhatsApp account of a college student and sending obscene videos to 35 of her friends and blackmailing them to meet Ravi Barnabas Dandu, who worked on a contract basis at the back office of a private bank,. The girl, who studies in a college at Vile Parle, on January 20 received a call from Dandu, who posed as one of her faculty members.
Few officers are of Cong, BSP and SP mindset, says UP minister Sanjay Nishad
LUCKNOW After influential Dalit minister from western UP, Dinesh Khatik, offered his resignation, fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, whose Nishad party is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, took pot shots at a few officers in the state government. “There could always be some officers with Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party mindset, but they are exceptions,” he said.
Bengaluru records highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years
Garden city Bengaluru has been breaking record after record for the last four months when it comes to weather milestones. After recording the wettest April in seven years, coldest May in 10 years and the wettest June in 10 years, Bengaluru has now seen the highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years, India Meteorological Department observatory data said.
Delhi: 21 students on bus have narrow escape after it catches fire
As many as 21 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday afternoon. The private bus was carrying students of Bal Bharti Public School when it caught fire in Sec-7, Rohini. All the students and the driver were evacuated safely.
{Misplaced baggage}Aviation company told to pay ₹20k to city woman
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed an aviation company to pay ₹15,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the tune of ₹5,000 to a woman from BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, for misplacing heThe woman, Harpreet Kaur,'suggage. Passengers need to disclose during the check-in procedure if they are carrying valuables in their check-in baggage, and also have to pay extra charges for the same.
