Mangaluru: Large gatherings banned, liquor shops shut after 2nd murder this week
Large gatherings have been banned in Mangaluru till Saturday morning after two murders rocked the coastal Karnataka city this week, with the killing of Mohammad Fazil following that of Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader Praveen Nettaru. Security has been increased in the Dakshina Kannada district as well as neighbouring Udupi, police said amid fear of more killings and violence. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar also said that liquor shops in the area had been asked to close and nearly two dozen checkpoints have been set up, including along the Kerala border. He also urged residents not to step outside their homes after 10 pm, although no curfew has been ordered.
On Thursday night, Mohammad Fazil, 23, was ‘brutally attacked by 4-5 people’. “… attacked with a lethal weapon… immediately shifted to a hospital (but) declared dead,” Shashi Kumar said. Fazil’s killing follows that of Nettaru, a BJP worker murdered in the Bellare area of the district.
“We are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident and a case of murder (has been filed) in Surathkal Police Station.” the top cop said.
“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation in imp areas under Mangaluru City Commissionerate, we've imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144,” he also said, adding that Muslim community leaders had been asked to perform Friday prayers at home ‘in larger interest of law and order’.
“Motive behind incident and identity of culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups,” Shashi Kumar said.
Araga Jnanendra - the Karnataka home minister already under fire over Nettaru’s murder – has condemned the killing of Mohammad Fazil and said the perpetrators will be punished.
Meanwhile, on Thursday two people with suspected links to the Popular Front of India were arrested in connection with Nettaru's killing.
With input from ANI
-
Mind Tree School felicitates Class 10 toppers
Mind Tree School, Kharar, organised a felicitation programme titled 'Hall of Fame' to celebrate the outstanding performances of its students in the CBSE Class 10 Secondary School Examination on Friday. Baljot Kaur, who scored 99.6%, topping in Mohali, standing second in the tricity and ranking third in India, was awarded the Award of Honour Trophy, a memento and a laptop.
-
Amid rising Covid cases, HP govt makes masks mandatory
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the state government on Friday made wearing masks mandatory in educational institutions, offices and outdoor as well as indoor gatherings. It is being seen that people are not following Covid-norms, especially wearing masks in public places, which is posing a major risk to public health, the government order stated. The death toll rose to 4,139 after one patient died in Chamba. Active cases have shot up to 5,391.
-
Srinagar woman delivers ‘miracle baby’ after 3 miscarriages, 3 MTPs
A couple in their late 30s, in a rare case, are parents to healthy two-month-old baby after six miscarriages and medical terminations over the last five years, primarily due to neural tube defects (a kind of birth defect in the brain or the spinal cord) in the foetus. The exact causes are mostly unknown but may be a combination of genetic, nutritional or environmental.
-
Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades
Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said. In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them.
-
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
After the weather cleared, the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday. Only one-way traffic has been restored along several stretches. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic, national highway) Shabir Malik said, “The highway has been partially restored. However, we cleared Amarnath pilgrims from Chanderkote in Ramban to the holy cave shrine. The road is still not fully fit for plying traffic and shooting stones are being intermittently reported.”
