Mangaluru blast: 'How can police call it terror activity?' DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleged that the BJP government and state’s Director General of Police(DGP) together are damaging the image of Karnataka on a global level. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president also said that the Mangaluru blast was declared as a terror activity, without even investigation.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, DK Shivakumar said, “Hours after the Mangaluru blast. the ruling government and DGP immediately declared it as a terrorist activity without any investigation, as if it was similar to Mumbai terror attack. How can the police call someone a terrorist without even a basic investigation? If it was a terror attack, why did not they immediately shif the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). BJP government got used to diverting the main issues by creating panic among the public”

Why did Karnataka DGP tweet in hurry regarding the Mangaluru cooker blast incident linking it to terrorism? He declared the accused a terrorist without any probe, was it an incident similar to the Mumbai terror attack?: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/ie8lXjizs4 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The senior Congress leader also said that such irresponsible acts will only slow down the development of the state. “None of the investors are interested in investing in Mangaluru and Udupi region because of the panic created by police and the government. It is a danger sign for the growth of the state,” added DK Shivakumar.

Read - NIA will formally take over Mangaluru blast probe, says K'taka home minister

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra slammed DK Shivakumar for questioning the police integrity. “Congress is stooping to a new low every day in the state. It is sad that DK Shivakumar is doing politics over a terror attack. It is his attempt to demoralize the police department,” said Jnandendra.

On November 19, an explosion was reported in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, injuring the driver and the passenger, Mohammed Shariq (24) who is also the prime accused in the case. Karnataka police chief declared it as a terror act and revealed that the accused has links with organized terror groups. The case was later handed over to the NIA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON