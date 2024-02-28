Mangaluru: 4 students drown after going for a swim post examination

The police have fished out the bodies of four students, who had gone missing after their SSLC preparatory examination, from a river near Uliangadi, under the jurisdiction of Suratkal police station in Dakshina Kannada district near Mangaluru. Representational image.

It is suspected that the students drowned while going for a swim after completing their examination. A case has been registered at Suratkal police station.

Parents of the students, studying at a private school in Suratkal, raised an alarm after they did not return home post the examination. The parents filed a missing complaint with the police and subsequent search efforts led to the discovery of the bodies in the river near Haleyangadi.

Police suspect one student might have drowned while swimming, and the others died trying to rescue him.