North Bengluru's luxury mall saw a massive number of footfalls on Christmas evening and it led to traffic chaos in that part of the city. Located in Yelahanka, the massive mall has always made headlines for the traffic around the business establishment. There was severe traffic congestion around the area, and Bengaluru Traffic Police suggested commuters choose alternate routes for travel. (Pic used for representation) (HT)

The users on social media said that due to inadequate parking around the mall, the visitors had to walk towards the mall for 3 kilometres by parking their vehicles elsewhere. There was severe traffic congestion around the area and Bengaluru Traffic Police suggested commuters to choose alternate routes for travel.

A community X handle called Bengaluru post shared the visuals long traffic jam and wrote, “People had to leave their vehicles and walk 3 km to reach the mall. Yesterday was a traffic nightmare for commuters.”

Another X handle Karnataka Portfolio too posted a video of bumper-to-bumper traffic jam and wrote, “Due to Festival Vibes in Bengaluru, Massive Traffic Jam at Hebbal mall”

There was heavy rush even inside the mall and there was not any place to move freely. A user shared a video and wrote, “Half the crowd of Bangalore are inside the mall on Christmas!”

A few users objected to the location of the mall as it has become a frequent reason for traffic snarls in north Bengaluru. “Bad location. There are huge malls in Dubai, USA, but no malls have access from main roads and highways. It's always from the rear side, rear roads, with dedicated ramps to the car park,” said a user.

At the same time last year, Bengaluru police directed the management of this mall to keep the establishment shut for the 15 days as it was causing severe traffic congestion in the north part of the city. The mall management later went to the high court and said that they will tackle the traffic issue along with the management.

Ahead of New Year, areas like Church Street, MG Road, Indiranagar and Koramangala are seeing high footfalls and massive traffic jams.