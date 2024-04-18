Medical achievements led me to enter politics: Manjunath

CM Manjunath, renowned for revolutionising affordable cardiology in Karnataka, now finds himself in the arena of electoral politics. He describes his journey from the corridors of health care to politics as a twist of fate rather than a planned endeavour. Despite being the son-in-law of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Manjunath is contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a decision he says was made by the seniors leadership of the party rather than himself. CM Manjunath is the BJP’s candidate from Bengaluru rural seat for the Lok Sabha elections. (HT Photo)

In an interview with Arun Dev, Dr Manjunath sheds light on his political journey, addressing questions surrounding his affiliation, familial ties, and electoral strategy. He also addressed questions about his role as a BJP candidate, who is often dubbed as the fourth face of Janata Dal(Secular) [JD(S)] in the state. Edited excerpts:

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What made you want to wear a politician’s shoes after a successful career as a cardiologist and administrator?

It was an accidental decision because I never intended to enter politics, but I had dedicated myself to my profession as a doctor. I sacrificed my life to bring an affordable, world-class cardiac system to the government institute at Jayadeva Cardiac Hospital and take this affordable health care to all parts of the state. I wanted to show that a government institute can work better than a private multi-speciality hospital. By retirement, I achieved it.

Even though I am from a political family, I had kept myself away from politics, however, my achievements in medicine were the reason for entering politics. Wherever I went after that people kept telling me that I have to take this to the whole nation. I was initially reluctant but then I gave in to their demand.

At the end of the day medicine or politics, I consider it as a service to the people.

Considering you are the son-in-law of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, why did you join the BJP and not the JD(S)?

As I said, the decision to enter politics hit me out of nowhere. But then, the decision as to where I should join was made by the high command of both parties. Honestly, I didn’t have a choice there.

Even though you are in the BJP, you are called the fourth candidate of JD(S) in the state. How do you see that?

As the JD(S) and BJP are in an alliance, I think contesting from JD(S) or the BJP is the same.

Isn’t one of the members of the Gowda family entering politics giving an impression that JD(S) is looking at the political interest of its family alone?

If you look anywhere in the country, there are members of the family contesting elections, but this question is only posed to JD(S) and the Gowda family. At the end of the day, my intention for entering politics matters and mine are clear.

Why did you choose to content from Bengaluru rural, what is the connection with the constituency that made choose the rural seat?

My work as a cardiologist and administrator is not just limited to Bengaluru or some parts of the state. I have served people across the state. Even now in the campaign, people whom I have helped walk up to me to thank me. I’m known to more people than any other candidate, who are just limited to their constituency. But, the decision to field me from Bengaluru rural was made by the high command. When I met Union home minister Amit Shah, he said we believe in your work and we are with you.

Bengaluru rural being the only seat held by the Congress in the last election, it is a matter of prestige for them, particularly deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, who consider the seat as their stronghold.

Let’s first talk about the seat. In the 2019 poll, when JD(S) was with the Congress, the BJP had contested alone, and their candidate won 670,000 votes (41.4% vote share). Congress won and the Congress-JD(S) alliance bagged 54.15% votes. Now with the JD(S) and BJP joining hands with the love the people have for me, we are going to win. About the DK brothers, I don’t believe in talking ill about others, but there are attacks against our workers here, which shows they are insecure.

Lastly, what will be your stand if JD(S) and BJP part ways in the future, since history shows such a trend?

I wouldn’t want to speculate. The alliance will continue.