‘Mega job fair in last week of January; Group of ministers to be formed’: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a job fair is planned to be organised in Bengaluru in the last week of January and a group of ministers will work to effectively organise this event. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (ANI Photo)(Shashidhar Byrappa)

A preliminary meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister on organising a state-level job fair today.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The CM was instructed to form a team consisting of Industry Minister MB Patil, IT, BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Higher Education Minister MC. Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao for organising the event.

ALSO READ | 'Haven't we built Ram temples…': Siddaramaiah draws Hindu, Hindutva distinction

He said that these ministers will hold meetings with employers from various sectors and invite them to participate in the job fair in large numbers.

A job fair will be organised, as promised in the election manifesto. He also directed the group of ministers to discuss with the industries and make recommendations to formulate long-term programmes that bridge the gap between the skills of job seekers and the needs of the industries.

The Chief Minister also opined to look into job opportunities abroad. Moreover, there is a need to have an employment policy to improve employment opportunities for the youth of the state. He said to lay the necessary groundwork to formulate this policy.

ALSO READ | Let MLA Yatnal submit documents of Covid scam during BJP govt before enquiry commission: Siddaramaiah

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwar, Industry Minister MB Patil, IT, BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju, Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary L.K. Ateeq, Secretary KV. Trilokchandra and other senior officials were present.