Meter just for police? Bengaluru commuter slams new ‘auto mafia tactics’ in viral rant

A Bengaluru commuter's viral Reddit post has reignited the conversation around auto rickshaw overcharging in the city, especially in tech corridors along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The post accuses an autorickshaw driver, booked via Uber, of deliberately using the meter only to mislead police during checks.

The post accuses an autorickshaw driver, booked via Uber, of deliberately using the meter only to mislead police during checks, while charging passengers as per app fares, often significantly higher.

In the post, the rider explains that he had booked the auto via a ride-hailing app and even added a tip to ensure the driver accepted the trip. But what struck him as odd was that the driver had the meter running, not for billing, but allegedly just in case the police stopped him.

“I asked if I could pay as per the meter, and he said no, that’s just for police checking. You’ll pay as per the app. How pathetic can it get? Finding ways to bypass rules?” the user wrote, expressing frustration with what he called "auto mafia tactics."

Though he clarified that he was okay with paying the app fare, the user said his post was more about the broader issue: how even amid efforts by the authorities to regulate auto fares, many drivers continue to find ways to manipulate the system and overcharge commuters.

“This post is not about my situation. It’s about how they are finding unethical ways even when the government is trying. As a middle-class person, I just want a fair ride,” the user added, noting that in areas like ORR, finding a driver willing to go by the meter is nearly impossible.

Online reactions mixed

The post sparked a flurry of reactions on Reddit. Some users sympathised with the rider’s frustration, while others defended the drivers or criticised the apps themselves.

“If you’re booking through the app, then pay according to the app. You can’t book via app and then ask to pay by meter, that’s not a mafia, that’s just basic logic,” wrote one commenter.

Another pointed out the root problem might lie with the apps, “Why haven’t ride-hailing apps implemented meter-based pricing? If that were the case, there wouldn’t be this confusion or manipulation.”

A more resigned user quipped, “Or you could just learn to ride a two-wheeler in this traffic. Still better than feeling extorted every day.”

Bengaluru authorities, including the Transport Department and Traffic Police, have been cracking down on errant auto drivers in recent months, encouraging meter-based fares and penalising those who refuse to comply.

