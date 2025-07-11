Bike lane in Bengaluru? Viral video shows bikers using footpath on ORR to escape traffic

A video showing two-wheeler riders using the footpath to dodge traffic near Kadubeesanahalli on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gone viral, reigniting public anger over pedestrian safety and traffic law enforcement in the city. Misuse of pedestrian infrastructure by bikers on the ORR service road.(X/@NammaBengaluroo)

Shared by a local resident on X (formerly Twitter), the clip sarcastically thanked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for creating a "beautiful bike lane," while pointing out the absence of a proper footpath for pedestrians.

“Thank you BBMP, DK Shivakumar and CM of Karnataka for laying such a beautiful bike lane. Probably you forgot to lay footpath for pedestrians, but that’s ok. Probably only one of its kind in our country!” the user wrote, highlighting the misuse of pedestrian infrastructure by bikers on the ORR service road.

Watch the video here:

The video has drawn sharp criticism online, with many X users weighing in on the deteriorating state of civic sense and the lack of deterrence from law enforcement agencies.

How did X users react?

“This is very common from Konarak Hotel to St Joseph’s College on Residency Road, bikes just travel on footpaths to get through signals faster. No deterrence at all,” wrote one user. “The police remain mute, maybe because they’re focused on easing traffic jams. But in the process, it’s the pedestrians who suffer.”

Another user added, “Fair enough. But what the hell is law enforcement for? If the enforcement is missing or lax, this is the outcome. Everyone makes their own rules.”

Several users pointed out that the problem was not only infrastructural or political, but cultural. “This has nothing to do with politics, it’s about people who don’t want to follow rules. Don’t blame everything on politicians,” one post read.

While some called on BBMP to install bollards to restrict bike access to footpaths, others reminded the original poster to tag the Bengaluru Traffic Police, saying they were the ones with the actual authority to fine violators.

In a sardonic tone, one user summed up the mood of frustration, “Footpath is meant for two-wheelers. Pedestrians can find their own way to walk.”

