Bengaluru civic body to feed stray dogs daily with chicken rice to curb aggression and bites

In a unique initiative aimed at addressing the rising aggression among stray dogs due to food scarcity, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to implement a structured feeding programme across Bengaluru. For the first time, the civic body will provide one cooked meal daily to stray dogs at designated locations in a year-long pilot project. Bengaluru is home to an estimated 2.7 lakh stray dogs, according to a recent survey.

Under this new plan, BBMP has floated a tender inviting contractors to supply food to approximately 4,000 stray dogs every day. The feeding will take place at around 100 locations identified by the civic body, specifically in areas where dogs struggle to access food and there are few community feeders. Each location will cater to no more than five dogs.

Bengaluru is home to an estimated 2.7 lakh stray dogs, according to a recent survey. Though the new programme will cover only a fraction of this population, officials hope it will make a noticeable difference in reducing aggressive behaviour among strays. The civic body has allocated ₹2.88 crore annually for the initiative.

According to a report in The Hindu, the meals will consist of 600 grams of cooked food per dog, comprising rice, chicken, vegetables, oil, salt, and turmeric, providing a minimum of 750 kilocalories. Fresh water must also be made available during the feeding sessions, which should be completed before 11 a.m. daily.

Food to be prepared in separate kitchens

The food will be prepared in centralized kitchens within each BBMP zone using certified ingredients. Contractors must arrange for transport using GPS-enabled vehicles, serve the food in reusable utensils, and ensure that all utensils are cleaned after every feeding. Additionally, photographic proof with geo-tagging must be submitted to the BBMP as daily evidence of the feedings.

BBMP officials say the initiative is a response to increasing reports of dog attacks, some of which have turned fatal. One such incident occurred in Jalahalli last year, where a senior citizen was killed in a stray dog attack, prompting the civic body to explore preventive measures.