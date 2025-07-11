Bengaluru–Shivamogga Vande Bharat Express to launch soon, promising faster travel to Central Karnataka

Bengaluru is set to get yet another high-speed rail boost with the introduction of the Bengaluru–Shivamogga Vande Bharat Express, aimed at strengthening train connectivity between the capital and Central Karnataka. The upcoming service is expected to greatly benefit students, professionals, and business travelers commuting between the two cities. Bengaluru - Shivamogga is all set to get new Vande Bharat Express.

The announcement came from Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, who posted on social media platform X, saying, "Shivamogga–Bengaluru Vande Bharath soon." While the launch date and timetable are yet to be finalized, the introduction of this new service has been long-awaited by residents of Shivamogga, located about 300 kilometers from Bengaluru.

There has been a consistent demand from the people of Shivamogga for a Vande Bharat connection to Bengaluru, especially after the city saw infrastructure upgrades such as the inauguration of Shivamogga Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. The new Vande Bharat service is expected to complement air connectivity and offer a reliable and comfortable rail alternative for frequent travelers.

Once operational, the Shivamogga route will become Karnataka’s 12th Vande Bharat Express, further expanding the state’s premium rail network.

With this addition, Bengaluru will be directly connected by Vande Bharat trains to seven major cities: Mysuru, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Dharwad, Coimbatore, and Belagavi. The high-speed trains are designed to drastically reduce travel time while enhancing passenger comfort with modern amenities.

In May this year, the state witnessed the launch of the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express, which operates on a convenient day-return model. The train is scheduled to depart Belagavi early in the morning, reach Bengaluru by noon, and make its return journey in the afternoon, arriving back by night.

With the addition of the Shivamogga route, Vande Bharat trains are playing a pivotal role in reshaping public transport across Karnataka.