Bengaluru TV actress attacked by husband, booked for attempted murder: Report

In a disturbing case of domestic violence, television actress Manjula, popularly known by her screen name Shruthi, was allegedly assaulted by her husband Amareesh at their rented home in Muneshwara Layout, Bengaluru on July 5, reported News9. The incident, which took place under Bengaluru's Hanumanthanagar Police Station limits, came to light days later and has since shocked fans and the television industry. A TV actress in Bengaluru was stabbed by her husband on Friday.

Shruthi, well-known for her roles in Kannada serials like Amruthadhare, had reportedly been facing serious issues in her marriage. The couple’s relationship had been reportedly strained for months, marred by frequent arguments over financial matters and Shruthi’s personal choices.

Frequent clashes at home

The report stated that she had moved out of the couple’s home in April and started living with her brother. She had even filed a police complaint against Amareesh at the time. However, the couple reportedly decided to give their relationship another chance and reconciled last Thursday after a compromise was reached.

On Friday, after their children left for college, Amareesh allegedly launched a brutal assault on Shruthi, starting with pepper spray, followed by multiple stab wounds to her neck, ribs, and thigh.

According to the report, Amareesh then dragged her by the hair and repeatedly banged her head against a wall, leaving her severely injured.

Shruthi is currently being treated at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. In her official statement to the police, she has accused Amareesh of attempted murder, citing a history of domestic abuse and financial conflict.

The Hanumanthanagar Police have registered a case under relevant sections and confirmed that the accused has been arrested and taken into custody. An investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the assault.