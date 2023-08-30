Mid-air scare: Bengaluru-bound flight suffers engine shutdown, lands safely

In a mid-air scare, a Bengaluru-bound flight on Tuesday suffered a snag in one of its engines, however, it managed to land safely with no passengers harmed, according to news agency ANI. This comes after a similar incident that occurred merely hours earlier, with a Madurai to Mumbai flight of the same airline.

An Indigo aircraft experienced an engine shutdown mid-air on Tuesday, but landed safely. (AFP File Photo)

The IndiGo flight had departed from Kolkata and was halfway to the Karnataka capital when it reported a glitch in its second engine.

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that the second engine stall occurred and a warning from its oil chip detector was received, after which it was shut down and that the flight landed safely.

“Engine 2 Stall occurred and Engine2 oil chip detected warning came. Engine2 was shut down as per the checklist and the aircraft landed safely,” the DGCA was quoted as saying by ANI.

IndiGo airline also gave out an incident report after the initial occurrence on the Mumbai-bound flight, saying that it had a “technical issue” before landing.

“The pilot prioritized the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” Indigo stated. Both these aircrafts were running on Pratt and Whitney engines, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

