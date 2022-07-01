Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. National Center for Seismology data showed a quake of 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at a depth of 10 km in the Kodagu region.
News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited.
On Tuesday morning a 3.0 magnitude quake was recorded in the Kodagu area with tremors - a 1.8 disturbance - felt again that evening. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
A 3.4 magnitude quake was also felt early morning on June 23 in parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions. Manoj Rajan, the commissioner of the state's disaster management authority, said the epicentre was Maluganahalli village in Hassan.
"This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally. As the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-II, the chances of occurrence of earthquakes is very less and the possibility of damage is low," he said.
Elsewhere in the world, a much larger earthquake - 6.0 - was felt near Luzon island in the Philippines, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the centre said.
With input from PTI, Reuters
