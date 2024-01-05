Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said millets will be used in Indira Canteens -- a state-run food subsidisation programme -- and mid-day meals of school children, and also announced that the state government will set up a centre for promotion of millet crops. Millets will be included in Indira Canteens and mid-day meals: Karnataka CM

He was speaking after inaugurating the Millets and Organic International Trade Fair 2024 and the Exhibition and Sales organised by the Department of Agriculture here. The Chief Minister said a meeting of the concerned departments will be convened soon to discuss and decide on the use of millets in Indira Canteens and school meals "so that the people and school children of the state can become more healthy and strong". Siddaramaiah assured that his government will set up a centre for promotion of millet crops and facilitate production of high quality millet seeds, development of new varieties and export of millets. "Millets can be grown even in places where rainfall and soil fertility is low. Millets are very helpful for good health. Hence, the state government is continuously organising millet fairs", he said.

“Cereals are high in nitrogen, sodium, vitamins and fiber. Studies show that the consumption of chemically mixed food is also a major cause of many diseases today,” he said, adding that consumption of organic cereals is the best solution for this.