Karnataka LoP R Ashoka detained in Bengaluru after protesting against Srikanth Poojary arrest

Bengaluru police detained Karnataka’s Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka on a second consecutive day after he protested along with the party workers. The BJP has called for a state-wide protest after Hindu activist Srikanth Poojary was arrested in a 31-year-old case recently. Karnataka LoP R Ashoka detained after protesting against Srikanth Poojary arrest

Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park police took the senior BJP leader into custody from the protest near Freedom Park. The state unit of the BJP has started the ‘I am a Karsevak too, arrest me’ campaign against the Congress government and has been demanding the release of Srikanth Poojary.

R Ashoka took to social media and wrote, “I am a Karsevak too, Arrest Me CM @siddaramaiah. The #AntiHindu, #RamaVirodhi @INCIndia Govt in Karnataka continues its Ravan mentality of arresting Karsevaks and intimidating #RamBhakts ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.@BJP4Karnataka stands with RamBhakts and Karsevaks.”

Karnataka LoP also accused the Congress of opposing the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said there were 69,000 pending cases in the state, hinting at the arrest of the kar sevak as politically motivated.

However, in response to BJP protests, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that BJP leaders in the state are playing petty politics in the name of God and religion. He also appealed to them to act responsibly as an opposition amid protests by the party over the arrest. He also said that the BJP only worries about positive public responses to the government's achievements.

In an X post, Siddaramaiah wrote, “I am still appealing to the BJP leaders in the state. Stop playing petty politics in the name of God and religion and try to act as a responsible opposition.”