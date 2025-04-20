Mini bus crashes into parked Indigo aircraft at Bengaluru airport, no injuries reported

A mini bus operated by a ground handling agency collided with a stationary Indigo aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon, an airport official confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. A tempo traveler crashed into parked IndiGo aircraft in Bengaluru airport(X/airmainengineer)

According to an official statement from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the accident occurred around 12:15 PM on April 18. The vehicle reportedly struck the undercarriage of a non-operational aircraft parked at the airport.

"The incident involved a third-party ground vehicle making contact with an Aircraft On Ground (AOG)," the spokesperson said, adding that the aircraft was not in service at the time of the mishap.

Following the collision, airport authorities swiftly implemented standard safety procedures and engaged all relevant agencies to assess the situation. "We have followed all necessary protocols in close coordination with our stakeholders. The safety and well-being of passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel continues to be our top priority," the statement added.

IndiGo Airlines also issued a statement acknowledging the incident, stating, "We are aware of a ground-related incident at Bengaluru airport involving one of our parked aircraft and a vehicle operated by a third-party agency. An internal inquiry is underway, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."

Investigations are currently ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collision.

