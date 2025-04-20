Flex banner crashes onto car in Bengaluru, residents slam political hoardings despite HC ban

A flex banner put up to celebrate the birthdays of Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa and his son, Govindarajanagar MLA Priya Krishna, collapsed during a spell of rain and strong winds in Bengaluru, causing injuries and sparking public outrage. A political banner was collapsed in Bengaluru on Saturday evening and four people sustained injuries.

The incident occurred around 4 pm in the Byatarayanapura area. According to the local traffic police, four people were affected — two sustained minor injuries, while two others were more seriously hurt. The banner fell on a car, damaging the vehicle and leading to a brief disruption in traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the citizens took to social media to express anger over the unchecked proliferation of political banners across the city. Many questioned the authorities' failure to enforce existing laws, especially given the dangers posed by such illegal hoardings during unpredictable weather. “There are many such big banners in all areas. When there are heavy winds they are dangerous. A giant banner is there beside Babai Tiffins on Sarjapur road and many more are there,” a user wrote.

Court order ignored

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had earlier been pulled up by the Karnataka High Court for its repeated inaction on this front. On August 2, 2023, the court directed the BBMP to immediately take down all unauthorized banners and hoardings and to submit a detailed compliance report within three weeks. The order also stipulated a fine of ₹50,000 for each violation. However, despite these warnings, the civic body has struggled with enforcement, and political flexes continue to dot the city’s landscape.

These hoardings, often put up by supporters of politicians to mark birthdays or public appearances, have remained a persistent menace. Reacting to the ongoing issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reiterated that political parties and their leaders would not be permitted to display such banners. “I have spoken to MLAs from all parties regarding strict enforcement of the ban,” he said.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the risks posed by these illegal structures and reignited calls for stringent action against violators.